FC Dallas' Jesse Gonzalez says he'd like to return to Mexican national team

FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez didn’t see much playing time in 2016, but that isn’t stopping the youngster from setting his sights on a return to the Mexican national team.

Gonzalez, 21, turned heads when he claimed the FC Dallas starting job with a strong run of performances late in the 2015 season. He began the 2016 campaign as FCD’s No. 1, but eventually gave way to Chris Seitz, ending the year with just six regular season appearances.

“Within me is something I want to achieve this year – to have the opportunity to represent Mexico again – if God allows me to be there,” Gonzalez told Marca.

Born in North Carolina to Mexican parents, Gonzalez represented Mexico at the 2015 Under-20 World Cup. He was invited to the US national team’s January 2016 training camp, but, after some back-and-forth with then-manager Jurgen Klinsmann, chose not to join the USMNT.

Signed to a Homegrown contract by FCD in 2013, Gonzalez has represented Mexico on various youth levels, and helped the country qualify for last summer’s Rio Olympics.