Chicago Fire's Paunovic named head coach for 2017 MLS All-Star Game

Chicago Fire coach Veljko Paunovic on Tuesday was named the head coach for the 2017 MLS All-Star game, set for Aug. 2 at Chicago's Soldier Field.

The 39-year-old Paunovic has been the Fire's coach since November 2015, and also played in MLS. He closed out his long playing career, much of it spent in Serbia and Spain, by coming out of retirement to score three goals in 17 league games for the Philadelphia Union in 2011.

Before taking the Chicago job, he coached Serbia's U-20 national team to a World Cup title in 2015.

This year's opponent will be revealed at a later date.