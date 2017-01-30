Sporting Kansas City announce return of forward Soony Saad

Another familiar face is coming back to Sporting Kansas City.

The team announced on Monday the signing of forward Soony Saad. Previously a member of the club from 2011-14, Saad rejoins Sporting on a two-year contract with an option for the 2019 season.

Saad played in Thailand the last two years, signing with first-division side BEC Tero Sasana in 2015 and being loaned to fellow Thai League side Pattaya United last year, scoring nine goals in 28 appearances in 2016.

"I am so glad to be back in Kansas City, a place that I grew to love," Saad said in a team statement. "I certainly have unfinished business to take care of here, and I am ecstatic for the opportunity to return. I will bring my experiences as a team leader in Thailand as well as a new maturation level on and off the field. I am eager to join the team for preseason and excited to once again see all of the great supporters at our games."

The Michigan native is a Lebanese international, scoring three goals in eight appearances for The Cedars to date. In his prior stint with Sporting KC, Saad scored 14 goals and seven assists in 71 appearances across all competitions, winning the 2012 U.S. Open Cup and the 2013 MLS Cup along the way.

"We feel that bringing Soony back at this time is a great fit for us," Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said. "There are certain aspects of his game that can really help us in areas of the field where we need additional support. We are excited to see how his game has matured over the past two years and look forward to working with him again."

Saad is the second former Sporting player to return to the fold this offseason, following the announcement of defender Igor Juliao's return via loan last month.