Seattle Sounders sign Swedish midfielder Gustav Svensson

The Seattle Sounders have bolstered their midfield with the signing of Gustav Svensson, announced on Monday.

The Swedish midfielder, 29, joins the Sounders from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F, where he spent 2016.

"We're excited to add Gustav to our roster and he has joined our training camp in Tucson," said Sounders FC general manager & president of soccer Garth Lagerwey in a team statement. "He brings a wealth of experience, a track record of success and versatility to our team, and we're eager to see how he impacts our squad in 2017."

A Gothenburg native, Svensson has spent two stints with hometown club IFK Goteborg, leading the club to the 2008 Svenzka Cupen (Swedish Cup) title and a 2009 second-place finish in the Allsvenskan, the Swedish first division. After his first spell there, he moved to Turkish club Bursaspor, and then to Ukranian team Tarivya, before going back to Goteborg in 2014.

"Gustav is a really good player who has played at a very high level, and a guy who we think can add some versatility to our midfield," said Sounders FC head coach Brian Schmetzer. "He's very composed on the ball, as well as a good passer with great vision. I'm looking forward to getting him more and more integrated with the rest of the guys."



Svensson has six appearances for the Swedish national team.