San Jose Earthquakes GM says new signings to be announced within a week

The San Jose Earthquakes are trying to retool after a disappointing 2016 season, and new general manager Jesse Fioranelli says reinforcements are on the way.

The Quakes, which have signed Central Americans Harold Cummings and Marcos Urena so far this offseason, to go with Homegrown signing Nick Lima and 2017 MLS SuperDraft selection Jackson Yueill, are aiming for players who are under 30 and on the whole, attacking-minded, according to a report on Monday from SB Nation site Center Line Soccer.

And while Fioranelli would not comment on rumored signings, he did indicate multiple new signings will be announced "in the next seven days."

San Jose finished in ninth place in the Western Conference in 2016, eight points out of the last MLS Cup Playoffs spot and last in the league in scoring.

