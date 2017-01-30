Daniel Johnson - Don Garber - 2017 MLS SuperDraft - Chicago Fire - No. 11 overall pick
Chicago Fire sign 2017 MLS SuperDraft picks Johnson, Cleveland

January 30, 20176:40PM EST
Alicia RodriguezContributor

The Chicago Fire announced on Monday the signing of their top two 2017 MLS SuperDraft picks.

Midfielder Daniel Johnson and goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland have signed contracts with the Fire for the 2017, with club options for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Johnson (pictured above), selected in the first round (11th overall) in the SuperDraft, comes from the University of Louisville. The Georgia native, who impressed at the 2017 MLS Combine, formerly played in English Premier League side West Ham United's academy.

Cleveland, taken in the second round, 26th overall, was Johnson's college teammate at Louisville in 2016, after transferring from Dartmouth, where he was named 2015 Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year. At Louisville, the Ohio native appeared in 22 games, posting an impressive 0.72 goals against average in the process.

