Capital concerns: Five big questions for DC United in 2017

WASHINGTON – After an impressive finish to their 2016 regular season, D.C. United’s 4-2 home Knockout Round loss to the Montreal Impact in last year's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs creates a heightened sense of urgency heading into the 2017 campaign.

And with almost their entire core returning, D.C.'s clear goal this time around is not only a fourth-straight postseason appearance, but a run beyond the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since 2012.

Keeping those aims in mind, let’s take a look at five questions surrounding the Black-and-Red’s 22nd season in Major League Soccer.

Can they manage expectations?

As coach Ben Olsen approaches his seventh season opener at the helm, for the first time he faces the idea that playoff qualification alone may not amount to success.

Those expectations come from observers who saw midsection additions Patrick Mullins and Lloyd Sam help United score a stunning 33 goals in their last 13 matches. And they also come from within the dressing room, where captain Bobby Boswell agrees the pressure is enhanced.

“What we are expected to do and where we expect to be at the end of the year is much higher probably than any group I’ve been with in my return here” to D.C., Boswell said. “The run where we started playing well – I think that expectation is to play like that and to start that way.”

Who starts where in defense?

With US international Steve Birnbaum inking a multi-year contract extension over the winter, United’s defensive personnel is virtually unchanged. Their defensive shape may be a different story.

Olsen says Nick DeLeon will continue to be an option at outside back after he filled in for the injured Sean Franklin at the end of last season. Franklin, who signed his own new contract in the offseason, will see time at center back in training camp.

“We talked about managing my minutes and kind of managing where I play on the field to try to extend my career,” said Franklin, who turns 32 in March. “Wherever he wants me to play, I’ll step in and play.”

How does Olsen develop his youth movement?

Luciano Acosta’s addition at the start of 2016 and Mullins’ arrival in July gave United a more youthful look going forward than in past seasons. And that continues with the arrival of Costa Rican forward Jose Guillermo Ortiz and Homegrown signing Ian Harkes.

Add midfielders Rob Vincent, Julian Buescher and Jared Jeffrey – who all saw more time as last season progressed – and that’s seven potential midfield or attacking contributors who are age 26 or younger.

“I’m certainly aware of our average age and of the kids that are coming in, and ... how bringing Ian [Harkes] along is different than bringing in Marcelo [Sarvas] from Colorado," Olsen said, “and how much feedback and coaching goes into that. But on the other hand, how easy it is to over-coach and over-develop and plan an Ian Harkes. It’s a fine balance."

What is Lucho's ceiling?

After a frustrating start to his MLS tenure, Acosta found his rhythm in the second half of the season for D.C., scoring two goals and adding seven assists in his last nine regular-season games.

That led to a permanent transfer from Boca Juniors product in the offseason. Further improvement from the 22-year-old playmaker would almost certainly solidify D.C. as one of the league’s most dynamic offenses.

“I think it’s just about growth, and it’s the same thing with Lucho as it is with any of our guys who are 21, 22, 23, 26,” Olsen said. “We want to see them growing year after year. And if he can do that, I think we’re all going to be in good shape.”

Can Hamid dodge the injury bug?

Goalkeeper Bill Hamid again missed out on the US national team’s January camp this year to have surgery on his right knee, this time to remove part of the meniscus that a 2016 procedure attempted to repair.

Olsen admits Hamid may have to monitor the joint going forward, though he expects the 2014 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year to return in time for United's March 4 season opener vs. Sporting Kansas City. Hamid is also seeing the bright side.

“I’m not going to miss 6 months like I did last year,” Hamid said. “And I’m around the guys. I get to have a part of preseason with the guys. So, for me, I look at it as a positive.”