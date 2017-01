Watch the highlights from the US national team's draw vs. Serbia from Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego on Sunday, January 29, 2017.

The match marked the return of US national team head coach Bruce Arena, who was back at the helm after more than a decade since he was last in charge at the 2006 World Cup.

The US national team will wrap up 2017 January camp with a match against Jamaica on February 3 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.