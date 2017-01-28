Defender Gbenga Arokoyo gets fresh start with Portland Timbers

Great read coming out of Portland, where Timbers defender Gbenga Arokoyo gets the preseason feature treatment from Jamie Goldberg at The Oregonian. Despite success with previous club Gaziantepspor in the Turkish Süper Lig, Arokoyo jumped at the chance to join the Timbers:

"I enjoyed every moment in Turkey until I didn't feel safe anymore," Arokoyo said.

Gbenga Arokoyo enjoying fresh start with Portland Timbers after escaping chaos in Turkey. Story: https://t.co/5jXmnTaJFQ #RCTID #MLS — Jamie Goldberg (@Jamiebgoldberg) January 28, 2017

The 23-year-old central defender signed for Portland on August 2, at the close of last season's secondary ("summer") transfer window, yet injury limited Arokoyo to a single 23-minute appearance with the Timbers. He has been capped twice by Nigeria after debuting for the squad in May 2016.