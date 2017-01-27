Real Salt Lake bring back attacker Luis Silva after Liga MX stint

Luis Silva is back in MLS, and he's going to a familiar destination.

Real Salt Lake announced Friday they have signed the attacker, bringing back the player who spent the second half of the 2015 season there before leaving for Liga MX side Tigres UANL.

"We are excited to have Luis back," RSL general manager Craig Waibel said in a team statement. "He's a talented player that we loved having here and during that time, he fit in very well with the organization. He can play multiple positions and brings another dimension to the attacking front."

Silva began his professional career in MLS in 2012, as a draft pick of Toronto FC, spending a season and a half in Canada before being traded to D.C. United in July 2013. He was subsequently traded to RSL during the 2015 season in exchange for forward Alvaro Saborio.

In his MLS career to date, the 28-year-old has scored 20 goals and 13 assists in 108 regular season appearances.

Silva found playing time tough to find with Tigres, playing a total of two games for the club, both in CONCACAF Champions League play. He has been in Real Salt Lake's preseason camp prior to the announcement of his new contract.