New York City FC sign Peruvian international center back Alexander Callens

New York City FC added a new center back on Friday, signing 24-year-old Peruvian international Alexander Callens on a free transfer from Spanish second division club Numancia.

Callens, who has 10 international appearances with Peru, comes to New York after six years in Spain, the last 18 months of which were spent with Numancia. He made 39 league appearances and 37 starts in his one and a half seasons with the club, including 14 starts in 16 appearances this season.

“I’m really happy to welcome Alexander to the squad. He’s an international defender with the characteristics we look for in his position,” NYCFC head coach Patrick Vieira said in a statement released by the club. “On top of this, he’s somebody who is hungry for success in his career, so I’m looking forward to him arriving here in Florida to train with us and to working with him.”

Callens spent four years with Real Sociedad prior to moving to Numancia last August, never appearing in a La Liga match with the club but featuring regularly for their reserve outfit. He was named to Peru’s preliminary roster for the Copa America Centenario last summer, but missed the cut for the final 23-man squad.

Callens will fly from New York to Jacksonville, Fla., where he’ll join NYCFC at their preseason training camp this weekend.