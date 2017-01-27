LAFC name former MLS executive Will Kuntz vice president, assistant GM

LAFC have made an important addition to their front office, announcing on Friday the appointment of Will Kuntz as vice president of soccer operations and assistant general manager.

Kuntz will work with LAFC general manager and executive vice president of soccer operations, John Thorrington, to build the roster and staff for the 2018 MLS expansion team.

“Will is a top-class person and professional who will prove to be a great asset for LAFC as we continue building a team that makes our city proud,” said Thorrington in a team statement.

Kuntz has background both in and out of MLS, most recently as director of player relations at Major League Soccer. Before joining MLS in 2014, he worked for the New York Yankees, moving from summer intern to manager of pro scouting for the Major League Baseball team over the course of 10 years.

“I’m excited to work with John and the entire LAFC team to build a team that will represent our city, our league and our sport,” Kuntz said. “We are already working hard to be able to field a team that will excite our fans and bring another champion to the city of Los Angeles.”