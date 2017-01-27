Chicago Fire sign Djordje Mihailovic as homegrown player

The Chicago Fire have added 18-year-old midfielder Djordje Mihailovic as a Homegrown Player, the club announced on Friday.

Mihailovic is a Fire academy product, helping the program win the USSDA U-18 national championship in 2015 as a 16-year-old. He is also a US youth international and has spent time with the US U-17 residency program in Bradenton, Fla.

"We consider Djordje to be a bright talent," said Fire general manager Nelson Rodríguez in a team statement. "His signing is a credit to the entire US development system. His formation was aided by past and present academy staff, U.S. Soccer and Brad Friedel, as well as our current first team staff. We will continue to work in helping Djordje realize his full potential."

Mihailovic is the ninth Homegrown signing in Fire history, and according to the team he is the first player to be born after the Fire's formation.