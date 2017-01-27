Bruce Arena names 23-man roster for US friendly against Serbia

US men’s national team head coach Bruce Arena named on Friday his final 23-man roster that will face Serbia in a friendly on Sunday at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego (4 pm ET; ESPN2, UniMas, UDN).

A total of 32 players have been with the USMNT at their January training camp in Carson, California for the last two weeks. Five of those players, D.C. defender Taylor Kemp, Philadelphia defender Keegan Rosenberry, LA goalkeeper Brian Rowe, Columbus midfielder Wil Trapp and San Jose forward Chris Wondolowski, were released to their club teams on Friday. FC Dallas teammates Kellyn Acosta and Matt Hedges, along with Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Kekuta Manneh, previously departed the camp.

It was also announced on Friday that LA forward Gyasi Zardes suffered a minor knee contusion and will not travel to San Diego with the USMNT.

“I have been extremely pleased with the effort and progress we have seen throughout the January Camp,” Arena said in a statement released by US Soccer. “The entire pool of players have performed well and has made our roster decisions very difficult. We are excited to take the next step and look forward to the game against Serbia in San Diego.”

The US, who will travel to San Diego on Friday afternoon, will follow up Sunday’s match with a contest against Jamaica in Chattanooga, Tennessee. on Feb. 3.

Full US roster vs. Serbia

GOALKEEPERS (3): David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake), Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)

DEFENDERS (8): DaMarcus Beasley (Unattached), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders), Greg Garza (Atlanta United), Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders), Jorge Villafana (Santos Laguna), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Jermaine Jones (LA Galaxy), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union)

FORWARDS (3): Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)