Seattle Sounders sign Cameroonian defender Nouhou Tolo from S2

The Seattle Sounders added to their backline on Thursday, when they announced the signing of Cameroonian defender Nouhou Tolo from Sounders FC 2, the club’s USL team.

Tolo, 19, started all 24 of his appearances with S2 last season, leading the team with 2,061 minutes played. He joined S2 in April 2016 from Cameroonian side Rainbow FC.

"Nouhou performed admirably for S2 last season and we're excited to add him to the first team roster in 2017," Sounders GM and president of soccer Garth Lagerwey said in a statement. "It's important that we continue to build players up through our developmental pipeline, and here is another good example of a young player who earned his opportunity to represent the first team."

The Sounders are currently training at their practice facility outside Seattle. They’ll move to Tucson next week for a second training camp before heading to Charleston, South Carolina next month for the Carolina Challenge Cup preseason tournament.