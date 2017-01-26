NYCFC aren't targeting Sami Khedira, coach Patrick Vieira says

While New York City FC’s search for a third Designated Player continues, one name that can be taken out of the rumor mill is Sami Khedira. The German international and Juventus midfielder has been linked with NYCFC, LA Galaxy and the Red Bulls, but NYCFC coach Patrick Vieira said Khedira won't be coming to the Bronx this summer.

“There is nothing I can say because he’s not one of the players that we are targeting,” Vieira said on a conference call with reporters Wednesday. “I think he’s playing in one of the biggest clubs in the world and he doesn’t have any intentions yet to come to MLS.”

As for a Designated Player who will be joining NYCFC, Vieira didn’t specify where he would play on the field, but said only that the player’s age isn’t a factor and that he’d like him to arrive sooner than later.

“We’re having a conversation with some clubs, with some players. Hopefully we can finalize it as soon as possible,” Vieira said. “We have a few targets on the table and we want to be sure that we bring in the right player who can help the team, help the club get to a different level.”

One confirmed interest is Peruvian central defender Alexander Callens, who reportedly terminated his contract with CD Numancia in Spain’s second division earlier this week.

“He is one of the players we identified as a good player, a really good player who can do really well for us,” Vieira said. “We are in the process of talking and negotiating with the club, but there is nothing more we can say about it because of the respect for the player and the club.”

Callens would be brought in to help fortify a defense that conceded 57 goals in 34 regular season games. While the club also led the league with 62 goals scored and pushed numbers in attack whenever possible, Vieira is looking for a more balanced side in 2017.

“The main focus is how can we find a better balance between going forward and defending as a team,” he said.

Two players who don’t appear part of NYCFC’s plans in 2017 are Mix Diskerud and Josh Saunders, who are not on the club’s preseason roster. Though still under contract, both players are being given a chance to find a new club.

“Both players want to play and this is something that they will not be guaranteed at New York City,” Vieira said. “I give them an extra few weeks to try to find a solution, a solution that as a club we will be happy and the players will be happy, that all parts will be satisfied and we then we can move on.”

Diskerud played sparingly under Vieira and, though he trained with the first team, struggled to find a spot on the 18-man roster on game days. Saunders started all but the last regular season game, making way for Eirik Johansen, who played both legs of the Eastern Conference Semifinal series loss to Toronto FC.

Saunders' fate with NYCFC was sealed when the club traded for Sean Johnson in the offseason.

“We signed a new goalkeeper and this is the reason why we decided as a football club that it will be better for Josh to try to find another team where he can play more often than he thinks he will be playing in New York,” Vieira said.

Vieira said he’s been impressed with the play of draft picks Jonathan Lewis, whom he calls a “proper winger” and Kwame Awuah, who has been training as a left back and a central midfielder.

And the NYCFC coach gave glowing praise of 16-year-old James Sands, a member of the club’s U15/16 Academy team who is training with the first team and could be the favorite to become NYCFC’s first Homegrown Player.

“I have to be honest, I’ve been really impressed with him,” Vieira said. “He’s really calm, really composed, really good on the ball, really smart as a footballer. I think we have a special talent in our football club.”