How Orlando boss Jason Kreis' wife kept him from walking away from coaching

Jason Kreis is one of the most successful coaches in MLS's modern history. He was also one of the best forwards to take the field in the league's early days. These days, he's trying to Orlando City to the promised land after two playoff-less seasons to start their MLS existence.

Ahead of his first full season as Lions head coach, Kreis sat down with ExtraTime Radio's Andrew Wiebe and David Gass in Manhattan Beach, Calif., to tell the story of how he traded cleats for a clipboard and why his wife was the one who kept him from quitting when the going got rough during his first few seasons at Real Salt Lake.

