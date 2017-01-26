Coming home: A list of Americans who arrived in MLS after overseas stints

Brad Guzan is coming home after almost eight years in England, joining Atlanta United FC in summer after last playing in MLS in 2008 -- but he's not alone.
Jonathan Spector, who has spent his entire soccer career in England, is also crossing over the Atlantic to finally play in MLS with Orlando City SC. It's not uncommon for American players to either rejoin or join the league after spending a long time away in leagues abroad. Many of the players who have had similar paths to the league have found comfort — and success — in coming home.
Here’s a list, dating back the last five years, of Americans who arrived in MLS after overseas stints:
|Name
|Year
|MLS Club
|Overseas Club
|Brad Guzan
|2017
|Atlanta United
|Middlesbrough
|Jonathan Spector
|2017
|Orlando City SC
|Birmingham City
|Greg Garza
|2017
|Atlanta United
|Tijuana
|Alejandro Bedoya
|2016
|Philadelphia Union
|FC Nantes
|Cody Cropper
|2016
|New England Revolution
|Milton Keynes Dons
|Tim Howard
|2016
|Colorado Rapids
|Everton
|Zack Steffen
|2016
|Columbus Crew SC
|Freiburg
|Juan Agudelo
|2015
|New England Revolution
|Stoke City
|Jozy Altidore
|2015
|Toronto FC
|Sunderland
|Eric Avila
|2015
|Orlando City SC
|Santos Laguna
|Mix Diskerud
|2015
|New York City FC
|Rosenborg
|Michael Farfan
|2015
|D.C. United
|Cruz Azul
|Herculez Gomez
|2015
|Toronto FC
|Tijuana
|Sacha Kljestan
|2015
|New York Red Bulls
|Anderlecht
|Brek Shea
|2015
|Orlando City SC
|Stoke City
|DaMarcus Beasley
|2014
|Houston Dynamo
|Puebla
|Michael Bradley
|2014
|Toronto FC
|Roma
|Steve Clark
|2014
|Columbus Crew SC
|Hønefoss BK
|Maurice Edu
|2014
|Philadelphia Union
|Stoke City
|Jermaine Jones
|2014
|New England Revolution
|Besiktas
|Michael Parkhurst
|2014
|Columbus Crew SC
|FC Augsburg
|Billy Schuler
|2014
|San Jose Earthquakes
|Hammarby IF
|Charlie Davies
|2013
|New England Revolution
|Randers FC
|Clint Dempsey
|2013
|Seattle Sounders
|Fulham
|Conor Doyle
|2013
|D.C. United
|Derby County
|Clarence Goodson
|2013
|San Jose Earthquakes
|Brondby
|Ryan Miller
|2013
|Portland Timbers
|Halmstads BK
|Robbie Rogers
|2013
|LA Galaxy
|Leeds United
|Brad Rusin
|2013
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|HB Køge
|Aaron Wheeler
|2013
|Philadelphia Union
|FC KooTeePee
|Joe Bendik
|2012
|Portland Timbers
|Sogndal
|Jonathan Barrajo
|2012
|New York Red Bulls
|Hamarkameratene
|Tristan Bowen
|2012
|Chivas USA
|KSV Roeselare
|Ricardo Clark
|2012
|Houston Dynamo
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Kamani Hill
|2012
|Colorado Rapids
|Vitoria SC
|George John
|2012
|FC Dallas
|West Ham United
|Eddie Johnson
|2012
|Seattle Sounders
|Preston North End
|Luis Robles
|2012
|New York Red Bulls
|Karlsruher SC
|Chris Rolfe
|2012
|Chicago Fire
|Aalborg
|Michael Thomas
|2012
|Sporting Kansas City
|Ljungskile SK
|Jeremy Vuolo
|2012
|New York Red Bulls
|AC Oulu