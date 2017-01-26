Michael Bradley, Tim Howard - US national team - smiling to fans in Jacksonville, 2014
Winslow Townson/USA Today Sports

Coming home: A list of Americans who arrived in MLS after overseas stints

January 26, 20172:00PM EST
Dave ZeitlinContributor

Brad Guzan is coming home after almost eight years in England, joining Atlanta United FC in summer after last playing in MLS in 2008 -- but he's not alone.

Jonathan Spector, who has spent his entire soccer career in England, is also crossing over the Atlantic to finally play in MLS with Orlando City SC. It's not uncommon for American players to either rejoin or join the league after spending a long time away in leagues abroad. Many of the players who have had similar paths to the league have found comfort — and success — in coming home.

Here’s a list, dating back the last five years, of Americans who arrived in MLS after overseas stints:

 

Name Year MLS Club Overseas Club
Brad Guzan 2017 Atlanta United Middlesbrough
Jonathan Spector 2017 Orlando City SC Birmingham City
Greg Garza 2017 Atlanta United Tijuana
Alejandro Bedoya 2016 Philadelphia Union FC Nantes
Cody Cropper 2016 New England Revolution Milton Keynes Dons
Tim Howard 2016 Colorado Rapids Everton
Zack Steffen 2016 Columbus Crew SC Freiburg
Juan Agudelo 2015 New England Revolution Stoke City
Jozy Altidore 2015 Toronto FC Sunderland
Eric Avila 2015 Orlando City SC Santos Laguna
Mix Diskerud 2015 New York City FC Rosenborg
Michael Farfan 2015 D.C. United Cruz Azul
Herculez Gomez 2015 Toronto FC Tijuana
Sacha Kljestan 2015 New York Red Bulls Anderlecht
Brek Shea 2015 Orlando City SC Stoke City
DaMarcus Beasley 2014 Houston Dynamo Puebla
Michael Bradley 2014 Toronto FC Roma
Steve Clark 2014 Columbus Crew SC Hønefoss BK
Maurice Edu 2014 Philadelphia Union Stoke City
Jermaine Jones 2014 New England Revolution Besiktas
Michael Parkhurst 2014 Columbus Crew SC FC Augsburg
Billy Schuler 2014 San Jose Earthquakes Hammarby IF
Charlie Davies 2013 New England Revolution Randers FC
Clint Dempsey 2013 Seattle Sounders Fulham
Conor Doyle 2013 D.C. United Derby County
Clarence Goodson 2013 San Jose Earthquakes Brondby
Ryan Miller 2013 Portland Timbers Halmstads BK
Robbie Rogers 2013 LA Galaxy Leeds United
Brad Rusin 2013 Vancouver Whitecaps HB Køge
Aaron Wheeler 2013 Philadelphia Union FC KooTeePee
Joe Bendik 2012 Portland Timbers Sogndal
Jonathan Barrajo 2012 New York Red Bulls Hamarkameratene
Tristan Bowen 2012 Chivas USA KSV Roeselare
Ricardo Clark 2012 Houston Dynamo Eintracht Frankfurt
Kamani Hill 2012 Colorado Rapids Vitoria SC
George John 2012 FC Dallas West Ham United
Eddie Johnson 2012 Seattle Sounders Preston North End
Luis Robles 2012 New York Red Bulls Karlsruher SC
Chris Rolfe 2012 Chicago Fire Aalborg
Michael Thomas 2012 Sporting Kansas City Ljungskile SK
Jeremy Vuolo 2012 New York Red Bulls AC Oulu