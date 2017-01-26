Coming home: A list of Americans who arrived in MLS after overseas stints

Brad Guzan is coming home after almost eight years in England, joining Atlanta United FC in summer after last playing in MLS in 2008 -- but he's not alone.

Jonathan Spector, who has spent his entire soccer career in England, is also crossing over the Atlantic to finally play in MLS with Orlando City SC. It's not uncommon for American players to either rejoin or join the league after spending a long time away in leagues abroad. Many of the players who have had similar paths to the league have found comfort — and success — in coming home.

Here’s a list, dating back the last five years, of Americans who arrived in MLS after overseas stints: