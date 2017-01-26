Atlanta United logo

Atlanta United acquire Tottenham Hotspur's Anton Walkes on loan

January 26, 20179:28AM EST
Alex LabidouContributor

With the season less than two months away, Atlanta United FC have added another piece to their inaugural roster by adding Tottenham's promising young defensive midfielder Anton Walkes. 

Walkes, 19, joins United as a Discovery signing on a six-month loan deal from Spurs. The English player made his debut for the North London side this season in the EFL Cup in a third-round match versus third-tier side Gillingham FC. 

"Anton has a bright future and we’re thrilled to have him continue his development at our club,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales told the team's official website. “He’s a young player who’s already been part of the first team squad at Spurs, featuring often throughout the summer until his official debut in the League Cup in September. He’ll be a welcome addition to our club."

Atlanta United FC
ROSTERED PLAYERS (25 of 28 spots filled):

GK (2): Alexander Tambakis (INT'L), Alec Kann
DEF (8): Mikey Ambrose, Mark Bloom, Greg Garza, Zach Loyd, Tyrone Mears, Michael Parkhurst, Miles Robinson (GA), Anton Walkes (INT'L)
MID (9): Miguel Almiron (DP, INT'L), Yamil Asad (INT'L), Andrew Carleton (HG), Chris Goslin (HG), Julian Gressel, Harrison Heath, Kevin Kratz (INT'L), Chris McCann (INT'L), Jeff Larentowicz
FWD (6): Kenwyne Jones (INT'L), Jeffrey Otoo (INT'L), Jacob Peterson, Brandon Vazquez, Hector Villalba (DP, INT'L), Romario Williams

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 2
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 9
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 1

UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu, Alex Kapp
Topics: 
Transactions

Stay connected: Get access to breaking news, videos, and analysis from North America's best soccer reporters via "The Kick Off" newsletter or using our FREE mobile app.