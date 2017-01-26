Atlanta United acquire Tottenham Hotspur's Anton Walkes on loan

With the season less than two months away, Atlanta United FC have added another piece to their inaugural roster by adding Tottenham's promising young defensive midfielder Anton Walkes.
BREAKING: #ATLUTD acquire @AntonWalkes on loan from @SpursOfficial— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) January 26, 2017
📝: https://t.co/jubUKmqXw2 pic.twitter.com/DArp7sxEYH
Walkes, 19, joins United as a Discovery signing on a six-month loan deal from Spurs. The English player made his debut for the North London side this season in the EFL Cup in a third-round match versus third-tier side Gillingham FC.
Anton Walkes has joined @MLS side @ATLUTD on a six-month loan deal. Good luck, Anton! pic.twitter.com/jkWwsLvBsj— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 26, 2017
"Anton has a bright future and we’re thrilled to have him continue his development at our club,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales told the team's official website. “He’s a young player who’s already been part of the first team squad at Spurs, featuring often throughout the summer until his official debut in the League Cup in September. He’ll be a welcome addition to our club."
|Atlanta United FC
|ROSTERED PLAYERS (25 of 28 spots filled):
|
GK (2): Alexander Tambakis (INT'L), Alec Kann
DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 2
UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS: Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu, Alex Kapp