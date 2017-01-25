Tampa Bay Rowdies put up digital billboard in New York City's Times Square

The Tampa Bay Rowdies took their MLS expansion bid to Times Square on Wednesday morning, putting up a digital billboard in the heart of New York City ahead of a Jan. 31 deadline for interested parties to submit their expansion applications to the league.

The billboard at 1500 Broadway on the corner of West 43rd Street will run through expansion deadline day.

Tampay bay serait all in dans le processus d'acquisition d'une franchise en #MLS @KanFootClub pic.twitter.com/t0bZNaEuto — Lopo (@L0P027) January 25, 2017

Tampa Bay have announced their intention to bid for an MLS expansion team, and are working towards expanding their current home, Al Lang Stadium, in the event that the league awards the area a club.

Tampa/St. Petersburg was acknowledged by the league in December as one of 10 markets currently vying for four expansion spots. The league will select two new expansion clubs during 2017, with those teams set to begin MLS play by 2020. Two more teams, which will take the league to a total of 28 clubs, will be announced at a later date.