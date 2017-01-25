From mistake to blessing, how FC Dallas' Oscar Pareja made US his home

LISTEN: Three shows down, two to go as ExtraTime Radio helps you celebrate the start of preseason. In Wednesday's episode, enjoy exclusive interviews with FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo head coaches Oscar Pareja and Wilmer Cabrera, long-time friends who are now Texas Derby foes. Hear as Pareja tells stories from his time with the Colombian national team, and Cabrera raves about the young crop of attacking talent in Houston. You won't want to miss any of this week's shows, so be sure to subscribe on iTunes!

Take your place as a fly on the wall as the ETR guys sit down with FC Dallas head coach Oscar Pareja.

A legend in Colombia for his time with the national team and as a star in the domestic league, Pareja dishes about his playing days, how Dallas became his home, what the future of the club looks like and why moving to MLS went from a curse to a blessing. You can listen to the full interview with Pareja, as well as an chat with his friend and Dynamo head coach Wilmer Cabrera, above.

Enjoy the show? There's more where that came from. This week is an ExtraTime Radio Extravaganza. Five shows, five days, five exclusive one-v-one interviews with MLS coaches.

Check out Monday's show, a team-by-team Eastern Conference whiparound as preseason begins, then move on to Tuesday's special with Dominic Kinnear (SJ) on the time he won a title in Mexico and Mauro Biello (MTL) explaining how he managed Didier Drogba. Don't forget there is also a comprehensive Western Conference primer coming on Thursday followed by Friday's finale with Jason Kreis (ORL), who tells the guys how his wife kept him in the coaching game when he wanted to quit.