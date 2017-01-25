Giovani Dos Santos wants brother Jonathan, teammate Chicharito to join MLS

Giovani Dos Santos has established himself in Los Angeles with the LA Galaxy, and now he's appealing to two players he knows well to join him.

Dos Santos spoke recently about his interest in having brother Jonathan Dos Santos, recently linked to a move to the Galaxy, rejoin him as a club teammate.

"For me, he's a very complete player in midfield. But what can I say? He's my brother," he said with a smile in the video above. "But people who know soccer know that Jonathan is a great player."

Another fellow Mexican international, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, has been linked to LAFC, and Dos Santos was also approving of his teammate potentially moving to the Galaxy's burgeoning crosstown rivals.

"I think it would make the rivalry even more emotional for the city," he said.

You can watch Dos Santos' full remarks on Jonathan and Chicharito above.