Sounders send Tyrone Mears to Atlanta for $50,000 in allocation money

The Seattle Sounders traded the rights to fullback Tyrone Mears to Atlanta United FC on Tuesday, receiving $50,000 in general allocation money in return.

Mears, 33, appeared in 65 MLS regular-season matches over the past two seasons (all starts) including 32 games played in Seattle's run to the 2016 MLS Cup title. He leaves the Sounders with a goal and six assists to his credit in 74 total appearances.

“We’re happy to add another veteran piece to our back four,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales said in a club release. “Tyrone has a great deal of experience and has helped his clubs achieve success wherever he’s played, including winning MLS Cup this past season and also helping his teams secure promotion twice while playing in England.”

A native of Manchester, England, Mears spent the majority of his career playing in England’s Premier League and Championship prior to joining Seattle in 2015. The veteran right back played more than 200 matches in England, beginning his career with Manchester City in 2001 and continuing with Preston North End, West Ham United, Derby County, Burnley and Bolton Wanderers and France's Olympique Marseille.

“I'd like to thank Tyrone for his contributions to the club over the past two seasons,” said Sounders general manager & president of soccer Garth Lagerwey. “These decisions are never easy, but we'll always remember and appreciate Tyrone for being an integral part of our first MLS Cup title-winning squad. We wish him the best of luck going forward.”