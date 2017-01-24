Red Bulls sign Georgetown product Arun Basuljevic to Homegrown contract

The New York Red Bulls' academy pipeline continued to flow on Tuesday, as the club announced the signing of Georgetown University midfielder Arun Basuljevic to a Homegrown Player contract. The new signing has joined the Red Bulls for preseason camp in Tucson, Arizona.

Basuljevic becomes the eighth Homegrown on RBNY's current roster and the 18th in club history, and is New York's third Hoya Homegrown on the current squad alongside Alex Muyl and Brandon Allen.

“Arun is a guy that we've had our eye on for a long time,” said Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch in a club release. “He has excelled at every level. We've gotten to observe him both at Georgetown and with our U-23 team over the summer, and we feel that he is at a point in his development where it makes sense to bring him into our environment on a day-to-day basis to help him take the next step.”

A native of Mahopac, New York, Basuljevic signs with the Red Bulls after three seasons at Georgetown. The midfielder earned All-BIG EAST honors in each of his three seasons, including all-conference First Team honors in 2015 and 2016, and the BIG EAST Rookie of the Year award in 2014. The US youth national teamer finishes his college career with 14 goals and six assists in 60 games played.

Last summer Basuljevic was named to the PDL All-League Team after leading the Red Bulls U-23s with eight goals and five assists in 14 games; as a youth player he captained the Red Bulls' Under-18 squad and helped the Red Bulls win national championships in the U-18 and U-16 divisions of the US Soccer Development Academy.

Current Red Bulls Homegrown players:

Tyler Adams

Brandon Allen

Arun Basuljevic

Sean Davis

Derrick Etienne Jr.

Connor Lade

Evan Louro

Alex Muyl