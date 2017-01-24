DC United sign veteran free agent Sebastien Le Toux to one-year deal

D.C. United announced the signing of veteran free agent Sebastien Le Toux, formerly of the Colorado Rapids, to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

“Sebastien has proven over eight MLS seasons that he is a valuable asset to teams in this league,” Dave Kasper, United general manager and VP of soccer operations, said in a club release. “His tremendous work rate, ability to score and create goals along with his experience make him a great acquisition for the club.”

Since joining the league in 2009, the 33-year-old has made 247 MLS regular-season appearances, scoring 57 goals and recording 57 assists. Le Toux and Landon Donovan are the only currently active MLS players to reach the 50-50 milestone in both goals and assists. The Frenchman is also one of only 16 players to achieve the feat in MLS history. Le Toux, who has played in at least 28 matches in every one of his seasons in MLS, has scored 12 game-winning goals and recorded 20 game-winning assists.

Last season he made 21 appearances for the Philadelphia Union, scoring two goals and recording five assists before an August trade to Colorado, where he scored one goal and recorded two assists in 11 regular-season matches and three playoff games for the Rapids.