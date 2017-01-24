Ant to China? Giovinco "happy," while Toronto FC "have not been contacted"

TORONTO – Having reconvened for the 2017 MLS season following the disappointment of December's MLS Cup final defeat, Toronto FC spoke to the media for the first time this year on Tuesday.

There was at least one massive surprise in store for those assembled, as Sebastian Giovinco fielded questions in English, and responded in kind, for the first time.

“No [classes],” said Giovinco when asked of his marked improvement. “I learn on the street.”

With a mere 45 days between the cup and camp, Giovinco said he made the most of the brief time off.

“I was in Italy, it was good. Relaxed with the family,” said the striker. “The break was one month, I think this is a good [amount] of time.”

While back in his native land, Giovinco was asked about MLS by his friends, and he said his response was always the same: “I like it here, and I'm happy. This is the most important.”

Such a declaration may soothe any emergent concerns, as moments after Giovinco spoke, it was reported by Tancredi Palmeri that Giovinco's agent, Andrea D'Amico, said a massive offer was made by a Chinese Super League club for the services of the Atomic Ant.

Giovinco's agent: "He received a huge offer from China. We need to analyse the situation. But it won't be easy to make Toronto let him go" — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) January 24, 2017

Asked to comment about the rumored offer, TFC stated simply, “We have not been contacted.”

Readying for the season ahead, Giovinco did admit that the stinging MLS Cup penalty-kick shootout loss to the Seattle Sounders lingered with him over the break.

“Yes, a little bit,” said Giovinco. “For me, for the rest of the team, it is difficult. But for this season, we are ready,” adding that the experience will serve as “motivation.”

And despite 2016's painful finale, there was plenty Giovinco enjoyed about the playoff matches.

“[They're faster] than the regular season... almost like Europe,” compared Giovinco. “The atmosphere is nice.”

Reflecting on his first two years in MLS, where he's scored a combined 43 goals and 35 assists in 68 regular-season and playoff appearances, Giovinco said, “I tried to do [my] best these two years; I will try [again].

“We are a good team, we've change a little bit, but we are almost the same as last year,” he continued. “[We need to improve]. The team knows this.”

But when asked for specific positions to upgrade, he demurred: “It's not my job.”

TFC will kick off their campaign to retain the Eastern Conference Championship – and eventually go one better – on March 4 against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium.

For now, their attention is focused on utilizing this time to prepare.

“I like [training camp], it is important for the start,” said Giovinco. “The most important [time of the season].”