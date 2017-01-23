Ibson, Brent Kallman making move to MLS with Minnesota United

Minnesota United signed two players from their former NASL incarnation to deals for the club's inaugural season on Monday, retaining Brazilian midfielder Ibson and defender Brent Kallman.

Kallman (pictured above), the first Minnesota native to sign an MLS contract with the Loons, has been a part of the club since 2013. Ibson joined in 2015 after a well-traveled career in Europe and his native country.

Ibson's resume includes stints with Porto and Spartak Moscow, with playing experience in both the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League.

Kallman has spent his entire professional career with United.

“I’m ecstatic to move with Minnesota United to Major League Soccer as the club makes the jump,” Kallman said in a team statement. “It’s a special opportunity to continue my professional career with the club where it all started.”