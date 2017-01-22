Report: Portland Timbers to sign free agent right back Chance Myers

After nine seasons, Sporting Kansas City's longest-tenured player looks set to move on.

The Oregonian's Jamie Goldberg confirmed on Saturday that the Portland Timbers had reportedly inked Chance Myers to a deal for the 2017 season, a transaction first reported by MLS Transfers. The 29-year-old right back was eligible for free agency after being left out of contract following the 2016 campaign.

Myers, who played two years in college at UCLA, was the first overall pick in the 2008 MLS SuperDraft by Kansas City. Since being drafted, Myers made 147 appearances for the team, adding two goals and 16 assists to a strong body of defensive work. The Southern California native started every game of Sporting's run to the 2013 MLS Cup title, and also helped the team to US Open Cup titles in 2012 and 2015.

If the deal goes through, Myers will give the Timbers further depth at right back behind Alvas Powell, and he could push the Jamaican international for a starting role. Zarek Valentin, who is currently on the roster and Taylor Peay, with whom the Timbers are currently in discussions to bring back, can also play at right back.