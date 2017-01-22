Report: DC United to sign free agent winger Sebastien Le Toux

Well-traveled winger Sebastien Le Toux has reportedly found a new home.

SB Nation's Black and Red United reported on Saturday that Le Toux, most recently with the Colorado Rapids, has signed a one-year contract with D.C. United.

If the deal is finalized, United would become Le Toux's sixth MLS team. He is best known for his two stints with the Philadelphia Union, from 2010-11 and again from 2013-2016, where he set franchise records for games played (175), goals (50) and assists (50).

The Union traded Le Toux to the Colorado Rapids on Aug. 3, 2016 in exchange for General Allocation Money. He was out of contract following the end of 2016 season and eligible for free agency. Le Toux was born and raised in France, though as a US green card holder he will not take up an international slot on a team's roster.

In addition to his time with Philadelphia and Colorado, Le Toux has also played for the Seattle Sounders, with whom he entered the league in 2009, and split the 2012 season between the New York Red Bulls and Vancouver Whitecaps. In total, he has accrued 57 goals and 57 assists over 247 regular-season appearances, plus one goal in eight playoff games.