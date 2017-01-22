Dax McCarty pens heartfelt farewell to NY Red Bulls fans, players, staff

It's been a whirlwind month for Dax McCarty: he got recalled to the US national team, then he got married, and then he got traded to the Chicago Fire after five-and-a-half years with the New York Red Bulls.

Safe to say, that it's been an emotional time for the former Red Bulls captain, who revealed in a letter to fans, staff and his former teammates that he was "blindsided" by the trade. He was a fan favorite at Red Bull Arena, and his letter shows that the love was reciprocated. Check out his heartfelt words below:

McCarty will be looking to win the affections of a new fan base when he looks to help Chicago back to the playoffs after back-to-back last place finishes in the Eastern Conference.