New Fire Designated Player Nemanja Nikolic recieves warm welcome in Chicago

New Chicago Fire Designated Player Nemanja Nikolic arrived in the US on Friday night, getting welcomed by a significant group of Fire supporters at O’Hare International Airport.

Thanks to ALL our fans who came to the airport to welcome our newcomer Nemanja Nikolic. @Section8Chicago@SectorLatino12 #CF97 @ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/u2UqlCk1sM — Veljko Paunovic (@VPaunovic) January 21, 2017

Nikolic, 29, signed with the Fire from Polish club Legia Warsaw on Dec. 20. Safe to say he was impressed by the turnout on Friday.

I was never dreamed such kind welcome at the Chicago airport!!!thank you for coming out and wait for me,I am honoured @chicagofire#Niko A photo posted by Nikolic Nemanja (@niko_nemanja) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:36pm PST

Chicago will open preseason training on Monday.