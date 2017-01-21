New Fire Designated Player Nemanja Nikolic recieves warm welcome in Chicago

Sam StejskalContributor

New Chicago Fire Designated Player Nemanja Nikolic arrived in the US on Friday night, getting welcomed by a significant group of Fire supporters at O’Hare International Airport.

Nikolic, 29, signed with the Fire from Polish club Legia Warsaw on Dec. 20. Safe to say he was impressed by the turnout on Friday.

Chicago will open preseason training on Monday. 