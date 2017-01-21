New Fire Designated Player Nemanja Nikolic recieves warm welcome in Chicago

New Chicago Fire Designated Player Nemanja Nikolic arrived in the US on Friday night, getting welcomed by a significant group of Fire supporters at O’Hare International Airport.
Nemanja Nikolic arrives in Chicago. #cf97 https://t.co/psSG8vAkLu— Chicago Fire (@ChicagoFire) January 21, 2017
Thanks to ALL our fans who came to the airport to welcome our newcomer Nemanja Nikolic. @Section8Chicago@SectorLatino12 #CF97 @ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/u2UqlCk1sM— Veljko Paunovic (@VPaunovic) January 21, 2017
Welcome to #chicago and #cf97 Niko! pic.twitter.com/UBI7B9vqLj— Dang (@dangeroux97) January 21, 2017
Nikolic, 29, signed with the Fire from Polish club Legia Warsaw on Dec. 20. Safe to say he was impressed by the turnout on Friday.
Chicago will open preseason training on Monday.