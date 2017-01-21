MLS teams begin reporting for 2017 preseason on January 21

The MLS offseason will very soon be a thing of the past, as clubs will begin their preseason camps in just a few days.
Preparations for the 2017 season will begin in earnest this weekend, as players report for physical examinations before hitting the field for training a day or two later.
A list of report dates for the 22 clubs can be found below:
Saturday, Jan. 21
Sunday, Jan. 22
Monday, Jan. 23
- Atlanta United FC
- Chicago Fire
- Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew SC
- D.C. United
- FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo
- LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United FC
- New England Revolution
- New York City FC
- New York Red Bulls
- Philadelphia Union
- Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake
- San Jose Earthquakes
- Toronto FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps