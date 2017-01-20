TFCII's Shaan Hundal scores to give Canada U20s win over Panama

Toronto FC II’s Shaan Hundal's fourth-minute goal gave the Canadian Under-20 national team a 1-0 away victory over Panama on Thursday, in the first of a pair of friendlies between the two countries ahead of next month's CONCACAF U20 Championship.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday in Canada's last match before the February CONCACAF tournament in Costa Rica.

Besides Hundal, Canada's 24-man squad of U-20 players also includes Montreal Impact Homegrown Players David Choiniere and Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla as well as other young prospects who play for MLS reserve or youth teams.