Report: Orlando City set to sign former US international Jonathan Spector

Orlando City SC's acquisition of American defender Jonathan Spector is all but complete, according to a report on Friday from FourFourTwo's Paul Tenorio.

Spector still has six months left on his contract at English Championship side Birmingham City, but manager Gianfranco Zola has apparently granted him a release for a move to MLS.

To follow up on my reporting from yesterday: Jonathan Spector to Orlando City all but done on a discovery claim, per multiple league sources — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) January 20, 2017

The 30-year-old Spector has spent his professional career in England, starting at Manchester United – where he played sparingly, making eight appearances across all competitions in two years – before going to Charlton Athletic on loan.

From there, the Chicago-area native went to West Ham United in 2006, spending five seasons in east London before moving to Birmingham City in 2011.