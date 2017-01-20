Marco Pappa headed home to Guatemala's CSD Municipal

Marco Pappa is headed back to his home county and his home club.

Guatemalan side CSD Municipal, where the well-traveled winger first turned pro in 2006, announced on Friday that Pappa – most recently with the Colorado Rapids – is returning to Guatemala City and Los Rojos on a 6-month contract.

The 29-year-old Pappa first came to MLS on loan in 2008, from Municipal to the Chicago Fire. He signed with Chicago full-time and stayed until 2012 before moving to Dutch side Heerenveen. Pappa returned to MLS in 2014, helping Seattle win the Supporters' Shield that season, and was traded to the Rapids for allocation money in December 2015.

Pappa, a mainstay of the Guatemalan national team, had two goals and four assists in 22 regular-season and postseason appearances for Colorado in MLS play this past year. His option was declined at the end of the season.