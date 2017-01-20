Kick Off: Van Damme earns extension | Hoesen to SJ, Reyna to TFC?

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Locking Up the Lock-Up D

Continuing a series of roster moves this week, the LA Galaxy appear set to hand defender Jelle Van Damme a multi-year contract extension.

Fitness race

Though Tim Howard reports he's making progress, the Colorado Rapids 'keeper is still unsure he'll be ready for the team's March 4 season opener against New England.

Open files

Andrew Wiebe writes that Major League Soccer's move to announce specific amounts of both Target and General Allocation Money used in trades has shed a whole new light on dealings around the league.

Seeing Red

Local blog Waking The Red has a few ideas on how Toronto FC boss Greg Vanney can get the most out of Michael Bradley this season.

Blue goodbye

Birmingham manager Gianfranco Zola has divulged that Jonathan Spector is set to depart, with some MLS clubs hot on his trail.

From the Lowlands to the (Silicon) Valley

Groningen's sport director has revealed to Fox Sports Netherlands that they're putting the final touches on a transfer that will send striker Danny Hoesen to San Jose.

Forward Thinking

Peruvian outlet La Repubica claims that Toronto FC are set to capture young Red Bull Salzburg forward Jordi Reyna by beating Alianza Lima to his services.

Permanent press

Fresh off his Championship debut, Vancouver's Canada national team defender Sam Adekugbe is pushing to make a permanent switch from his loan spell at Brighton Hove & Albion.

Boro option on the flanks

The local Gazette says seldom-used winger Carlos de Pena has interest from multiple MLS clubs.

City of … Chicharito?

According to Spanish daily AS, LAFC are plotting a 2018 swoop for Bayer Leverkusen's Mexico star Javier Hernandez.

In the game

Crain's Detroit Business reports that the city's MLS expansion bid is on schedule.

Friendly critique

Jermaine Jones provided a counterpoint to recent comments made by US teammate Tim Howard that questioned the commitment of players on the squad.

Getting goosebumps

LA Galaxy netminder Brian Rowe admitted to having shivers up his spine upon receiving his recent USMNT summons.

Accepting the call

Ten MLS players were among the group receiving Canada call-ups ahead of their upcoming Bermuda friendly.

MLSsoccer.com Musts

Sporting KC boss Peter Vermes visits Extra Time Radio

A list of every MLS club's preseason start date

Sam Stejskal: How big was the Dax McCarty trade?