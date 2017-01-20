Jose Escalante rejoins Dynamo on new loan deal from Olimpia

Midfielder Jose Escalante will return to the Houston Dynamo this year on a second loan from Honduran side CD Olimpia, the Dynamo announced on Friday.

The 21-year-old was originally loaned to USL affiliate Rio Grande Valley FC in March 2016 and then moved to Houston after scoring three goals and recording two assists in 14 games for the lower-tier side. With the Dynamo, he made three appearances with one start in MLS play.

“Jose had a great year with RGV and because of his performance in the Valley he was able to push for a spot on the first team," Houston manager Wilmer Cabrera said in a club-issued statement. "He had the opportunity to play and made his debut with the Dynamo, and the fact that we were able to bring him back, he will enter the preseason stronger, more confident and ready to win his spot with the club in 2017.

“It is important for the club to have a young player with a good background and mentality like Jose and we are excited to see what he can do at the beginning of the season.”

Escalante is one of four players with Olimpia roots on the Dynamo roster, along with midfielder Boniek García and forwards Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto, both new arrivals this offseason.