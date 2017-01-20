Four MLS venues land among top 100 stadium experiences of 2016 by Scout.com

Scout.com just released its list of the top 100 sports stadium experiences its staff encountered in 2016, and four MLS stadiums made the cut.

Here are some snippets of what the reviewers had to say about each of them.

Providence Park, Portland Timbers, No. 11: "an ideal canvas for every visitor to enjoy thoroughly."

"an ideal canvas for every visitor to enjoy thoroughly." Children's Mercy Park, Sporting Kansas City, No. 13 : "one of the best venues to watch a sporting event of any kind."

: "one of the best venues to watch a sporting event of any kind." CenturyLink Field, Seattle Sounders, No. 29 : "one of the most rewarding game experiences in all of sports."

: "one of the most rewarding game experiences in all of sports." BC Place, Vancouver Whitecaps, No. 99: "a nice mix of fans at Whitecaps games as their following continues to grow ..."

You can find the whole list – and fleshed-out blurbs for the four MLS stadiums – here.

You can also let us know what you think about the rankings in the comments section below. (With all three Cascadia venues on the list, we're expecting a fair bit of banter.)