Darlington Nagbe wouldn't rule out move to Celtic, but focused on Timbers

With talk of a transfer to the Scottish Premier League laid to rest for now, Darlington Nagbe is focused on helping the Portland Timbers get back into the postseason after their disappointing 2016 comedown from the 2015 MLS Cup championship.

But if Celtic FC come calling again, Nagbe wouldn't rule out a move if one can be arranged.

"I'm here right now in the Timbers polo," Nagbe told ESPN FC during MLS' media day on Thursday "So if it doesn't happen, I'm happy to come back with the Timbers, but if it does happen, then it is what it is."

The Scottish giants had the US international attacker in for a visit in November, ahead of their acquisition bid -- which fell through in late December when the two clubs couldn't reach an agreement.

"It was amazing," Nagbe said. "They had interest and wanted me to come check out the Barcelona-Celtic Champions League game at Celtic Park. So I went there, checked it out, enjoyed it. One of the best atmospheres I've been to. It was great."

Things were quiet at Providence Park in November, in marked contrast to the year before, but Nagbe dismissed any talk of a championship hangover.

"I don't know if it was a hangover," he said. "I think we had a lot of injuries and unlucky situations, key guys being hurt at the same time and things like that."