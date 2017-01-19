Will Johnson, Tosaint Ricketts headline Canada traveling squad for Bermuda

From 28 to 18.

Canada interim head coach Michael Findlay revealed on Thursday his traveling squad of players for an upcoming road friendly against Bermuda. The majority of the Canadians that made the cut from the original 28-man roster ply their trades in MLS, including Will Johnson, Tosaint Ricketts, Marcel de Jong, and Tesho Akindele.

Canada will play their first match of 2017 against Bermuda on Jan. 22 at 2 pm ET at the Bermuda National Sports Center in Hamilton. Fans can watch the game live on CanadaSoccer.com.

Here is the complete traveling roster:

Goalkeepers (2): Callum Irving (Ottawa Fury), Sean Melvin (Vancouver Whitecaps 2)

Defenders (5): Nana Attakora (San Francisco Deltas), Dejan Jakovic (unattached), Wandrille Lefevre (Montreal Impact), Maxim Tissot (unattached), Marcel de Jong (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Midfielders (9): Tesho Akindele (FC Dallas), Kyle Bekker (unattached), Marco Bustos (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jay Chapman (Toronto FC), Ben Fisk (FC Edmonton), Will Johnson (Orlando City), Ben McKendry (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Adam Straith (unattached)

Forwards (2): Anthony Jackson-Hamel (Montreal Impact), Tosaint Ricketts (Toronto FC)