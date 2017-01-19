From Under-10s to pro deal, Vancouver Whitecaps prospect's dream continues

David Norman, Jr. first joined the Vancouver Whitecaps organization as a 9-year-old, but his connection to the club go even further back than that – his father, David Norman, Sr., played for Whitecaps FC and the Vancouver 86ers in the '80s, and also played for Canada in the 1984 Olympics and the 1986 World Cup.

Today, the Whitecaps signed the younger Norman, an 18-year-old Coquitlam, British Columbia native who played college soccer for Oregon State last fall, to his first professional contract, with their USL affiliate, Whitecaps 2. Check out his unique story below: