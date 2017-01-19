Report: LA Galaxy set to re-sign Jelle Van Damme to new contract

According to a report from LA Galaxy Insider, the Galaxy are poised to sign defender Jelle Van Damme to a new, multi-year contract.

Van Damme, 33, was originally signed by the Galaxy last January, using Target Allocation Money. He played 28 games (all starts) in 2016, and three more in the playoffs, and recorded four assists in the regular season and one in the playoffs, on his way to earning a Best XI selection.

The report said Van Damme will begin this season as a Designated Player, but will be bought down using TAM during the summer, in order to free up space for the Galaxy to potentially add another DP at midseason.