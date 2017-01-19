Report: Detroit ownership group will meet Jan. 31 expansion bid deadline

Detroit's MLS expansion bid, backed by the owners of two NBA teams, appears headed for submission to the league by the Jan. 31 deadline.

Crain's Detroit Business reported Bill Shea tweeted on Wednesday that the bid was on schedule. Shea cited Palace Sports & Entertainment vice president Arn Tellem.

Arn Tellem tells me the Tom Gores-Dan Gilbert MLS expansion bid for Detroit will be submitted by the deadline at the end of January. — Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) January 18, 2017

Palace Sports & Entertainment, owned by Gores (pictured above, left), is the parent company of the NBA's Detroit Pistons. Dan Gilbert's sports holdings (pictured above, right) include the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers and their home court, Quicken Loans Arena. The two prospective MLS owners announced their partnership and plans to put together an MLS investment group last April and have previously met with MLS officials.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber has set Jan. 31 as the deadline for all interested ownership groups to file formal expansion bids, with the league's 25th and 26th teams to be announced this fall before beginning play in 2020.