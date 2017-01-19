Peter Vermes talks Sporting KC's busy offseason, MLS's early years

Ever wonder what MLS was like in 1996?

Sporting Kansas City manager and technical director Peter Vermes has first-hand experience. The MLS lifer joined Andrew Wiebe and David Gass for a special ExtraTime Radio episode from Manhattan Beach, Calif., ahead of the MLS SuperDraft.

Watch as Vermes tells some throwback stories about life in the early days of the league, then details the recent offseason moves in Kansas City that he hopes will return the club to the very top of the MLS pyramid.

