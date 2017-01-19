MLS teams that visited the Barack Obama White House

President Barack Obama’s term will officially come to a close on Friday, with the nation’s 44th Commander-in-Chief ending his two terms in office having been visited seven times by MLS Cup champions.

The LA Galaxy made a habit of visiting Obama, taking trips to the White House after winning MLS Cup 2011, 2012 and 2014. Four other teams – Columbus Crew, Real Salt Lake, Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City – visited the White House during one of Obama’s two terms, while the 2015 MLS Cup champion Portland Timbers did not get a chance to be honored at the White House by Obama following their 2015 MLS Cup title.

LA Galaxy – 2014

Sporting Kansas City – 2013

LA Galaxy – 2012

LA Galaxy – 2011

Colorado Rapids – 2010

Real Salt Lake – 2009

Columbus Crew – 2008