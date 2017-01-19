FC Dallas midfielder Ryan Hollingshead recounts details of scary accident

Some people might be too afraid to recount what happened during a scary accident, but FC Dallas' Ryan Hollingshead is not one of them.

Hollingshead recently talked to the Dallas Morning News about the accident he was involved in on Jan. 6 in Irving, Texas, and the details are frightening. The 25-year-old Hollingshead was struck by a car while trying to assist a driver in another vehicle, and he flipped into the air before crashing to the ground and feeling paralyzed for a few moments.

"That first 10 seconds of hitting the ground, I think I'm paralyzed because I can't move my hands and I can't move my feet," Hollingshead told the Dallas Morning News. "I'm trying to get myself to move, and so my brain is cognizant of, 'I need to move, I need to move,' but I can't. I'm thinking I'm paralyzed but about 10 seconds later, I keep thinking that and slowly my hands start moving and my feet start moving and then I'm moving my arms and I'm like, 'Okay, I think I'm good. I need to get up and get to my wife, who's in the car still.'"

You can watch and listen to Hollingshead talk about the accident -- that left him with three broken vertebrae in his neck and in need of a brace that he will have to wear for 6-8 weeks -- in full detail in the interview above.