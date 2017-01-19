ExtraTime Radio: Galaxy reload, uncertainty at RBNY | 1v1 with Peter Vermes

LISTEN: No chill from the LA Galaxy, huh? Just when it looked like the purse strings had been tied, the #RaceToSeis looks like a real possibility in 2017. Andrew and Ben break down LA's big-time midfield signings, then wonder what's going on in New York and identify the biggest roster holes still unfilled in MLS. Then Peter Vermes joins the show for an exclusive interview you won't want to miss. Think MLS history, relationships with referees and Sporting KC in 2017.

With Dave and Matt hanging on the West Coast, Andrew and Ben jump in the studio to run over the week's headlines. Front and center are the LA Galaxy, who wasted no time stocking up after trading A.J. DeLaGarza on SuperDraft day. The ink is finally dry on Jermaine Jones' contract, but it's the 23-year-old Portuguese midfielder LA used TAM to sign who really has the guys riled up. In New York, the Red Bulls' front office appears to be in a state of flux, but does that mean the project is dead? Andrew says no way. Meanwhile, with training camp just days away, which teams have the biggest holes to fill.

Ever wonder what MLS was like in 1996? Sporting Kansas City manager and technical director Peter Vermes has first-hand experience. The MLS lifer joined Andrew Wiebe and David Gass for a special ExtraTime Radio segment (WATCH) from Manhattan Beach, Calif., ahead of the MLS SuperDraft. Listen to Vermes tell some throwback stories about life in the early days of the league, then detail the recent offseason moves in Kansas City that he hopes will return the club to the very top of the MLS pyramid.

In the mailbag, the guys give the Jonathan Spector-to-MLS reports a vote of confidence, wonder whether Dom Dwyer can break into the US national team and imagine a world in which all PK shootouts were conducted by the old-school MLS rules.

