Seyi Adekoya, Henry Wingo sign on with Sounders as Homegrown players

Forward Seyi Adekoya and midfielder Henry Wingo both signed Homegrown contracts with the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday, bringing the club's total of Homegrown players to nine in their history.

Adekoya was a three-time All-Pac 12 selection at UCLA, and Wingo was All-Pac 12 twice during his three seasons at the University of Washington.

"We're pleased to add two promising young players to our roster as we head into the opening of preseason training camp," Sounders GM Garth Lagerwey said in the club's announcement of the signings.. "It's vital that we continue to build from the academy and we look forward to seeing what Seyi and Henry can bring to the table."

Adekoya finished his college carer with 20 goals and eight assists, and Wingo made 56 appearances at Washington -- where he was a teammate of Seattle midfielder Cristian Roldan in 2014.