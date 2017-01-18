Minnesota United's Heath fills out coaching staff for inaugural MLS season

Former San Jose Earthquakes and Orlando City assistant Mark Watson (pictured above) has joined head coach Adrian Heath's staff as an assistant coach for Minnesota United's inaugural MLS season.

Heath completed his staff with the hiring of assistant coach Ian Fuller and goalkeeper coach Marius Rovde. Watson and Fuller previously worked for Heath when he was Orlando City SC's head coach.

“Like most coaches, you like to be familiar with your coaching staff, if you are comfortable with them and know how they work on a daily basis that breeds success,” Heath said in a club announcement. “I look back at what Mark and Ian and I did in Orlando and I am very proud of what we achieved. I am delighted we managed to get the three of us back together again.”

Watson, a former Canadian international, was named the Earthquakes' interim head coach in June 2013 and stayed with the club through the 2014 season after being given the full-time job.