Can Graham Zusi play at right back for the U.S. National Team?

Graham Zusi, right back?

That's where US national team coach Bruce Arena wants to play Sporting Kansas City's veteran winger, who played as a outside attacker -- including at the 2014 World Cup -- under former coach Jurgen Klinsmann.

In this spot, ExtraTime Radio crew Andrew Wiebe and David Gass catch up with Sporting manager Peter Vermes and get his insight on whether Zusi is suited for the right fullback spot.

Want more from the current dean of MLS coaches? We've got you covered. Tjhe full exclusive interview with Vermes will be released on ExtraTime Radio on Thursday, January 19th.